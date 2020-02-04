Slipknot announce Knotfest Roadshow for summer 2020

Slipknot have announced that they’ll head out on tour across North America this summer on the Knotfest Roadshow.

The 17-date run will see Slipknot hitting the road with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. The Roadshow will kick off in Syracuse, New York on May 30 and wrap up in The Woodlands, Texas, on June 25.

Frontman Corey Taylor says: “We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception.

"The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans."

A Day To Remember guitarist Neil Westfall adds: “We are stoked to share the stage with a band that has defined heavy music for an entire generation. This tour will be one of the best live shows this year.”

Underoath’s Chris Dudley says: “When Slipknot asks you to come along for a summer of insanity, there are exactly zero questions to ask. You say yes. This is absolutely going to be one for the books… and we’re ready.”

Code Orange's Jami Morgan adds: “We’re very grateful to get the opportunity to do a full tour with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow. Slipknot is one of the bands that we have had at the top of our list to be able to open for and hopefully be exposed to their amazing, cultural crowd that’s been around for a really long time. We’re very much looking forward to showing some new people what we can do.”

Tickets and VIP Packages go on-sale on February 7 at 10am. Check out the full list of dates below.

May 30: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY*

May 31: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 02: New York Madison Square Garden, NY**

Jun 04: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Jun 05: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jun 06: TorontoBudweiser Stage, ON

Jun 08: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

June 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

June 12: Memphis FedExForum, TN

June 14: Orlando Amway Center, FL

June 15: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

June 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

June 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

June 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

June 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

June 23: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

June 25: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange