"There’s going to be everything from his hairbrushes to his smelly socks to his dirty paint chair." Unique Ozzy Osbourne museum exhibition to go on world tour

The Ozzy Osbourne exhibition currently on display at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery will be touring around the world – with Sharon Osbourne promising fans it will be far removed from the usual installation.

Ozzy Osbourne (1948-2025): Working Class Hero is running in the late Black Sabbath frontman's hometown until September 2026, after which it will hit the road.

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon tells The Osbournes podcast, in discussion with son Jack: "We have personal letters, everything from postcards from when he first went to Europe with Sabbath to his personal clothes to his stage clothes.

"Everybody does it differently, and I appreciate that, but with Ozzy, there’s going to be everything from his hairbrushes to his smelly socks to his dirty paint chair covered in paint, to his little studio setup that he had at home, because we were lucky enough to keep everything."

The exhibition of course also includes some of Ozzy's biggest honours such as Grammy Awards and gold and platinum discs.

But it's the unusual, personal items that Sharon believes fans will connect with most. She intends to recreate his dressing room and also potentially display written, unused lyrics and a collection of thousands of 'devil heads' that he doodled on hotel stationary from around the world.

This week Sharon also revealed that Ozzfest will definitely return in 2027.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sharon started Ozzfest in 1996, after fellow Lollapalooza refused to give Ozzy a spot on their lineup. The inaugural edition was a two-day tour with dates in Phoenix, Arizona and San Bernardino, California. Ozzy headlined with support from Slayer, Danzig, Biohazard, Sepultura and more.