Slipknot announce inaugural Knotfest At Sea

Slipknot have announced their very own music cruise – and it’s coming to Europe in 2020.

Knotfest At Sea will set sail from Barcelona in Spain on August 10 and return to port on August 14. Slipknot will play two sets onboard the ship, with additional artists and additional high seas experiences set to be revealed in due course.

Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says: “Barcelona, a big-ass ship and the sea. You, us – you’re not going to want to miss it.”

For further information, visit the Knotfest At Sea website.

The cruise is a further expansion of Knotfest, with the Knotfest Roadshow travelling across North America back in the summer.

Speaking in June this year, Slipknot’s manager Cory Brennan of 5B Management hinted that the festival could tour across Europe, as demand was growing ahead of the release of Slipknot’s latest album We Are Not Your Kind.

Slipknot will head back on the road across South America later this month – a run of shows that will include Knotfest Mexico and Knotfest Colombia before returning to the UK and Europe in early 2020.

They'll also take Knotfest to Japan in March next year.