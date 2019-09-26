Slipknot reveal the first artists for Knotfest Japan

Slipknot have revealed the names of the first artists who will join them at Knotfest Japan next year.

The event will be held at the Makuhari Messe conference centre close to the city of Chiba on March 21 and 22.

The first day will see the Iowa heavyweights joined by Anthrax, while day two will see Korn take to the stage, with further artists set to be confirmed in the near future.

The news comes after Slipknot revealed the full lineups for Knotfest Mexico on November 30 and Knotfest Colombia on December 6, where they’ll be joined by band’s including Behemoth, Suicidal Tendencies, Papa Roach and Testament.

Before heading to the Far East, Slipknot to will tour across the UK and Europe in January and February in in support of their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

Slipknot will begin the 28-date run in Dublin on January 14 before eight dates across the UK. They’ll then head to mainland Europe for a further 19 shows, wrapping up with a set in Helsinki on February 24.