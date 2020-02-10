Watch Slipknot tear through Unsainted and Duality at intimate London show

Last month following their sold out show at London’s O2 Arena, Slipknot played an intimate set for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter.

The six-track set took place at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios, with a limited number of fans enjoying songs including Psychosocial, The Devil In I and Disasterpiece.

The BBC have now shared two videos from the performance, capturing Slipknot tearing through Unsainted and Duality – and both can be watched below.

Slipknot are currently on tour across Europe in support of their latest album We Are Not Your Kind which launched last year.

Their next show will take place in Milan on Tuesday night, with the run coming to and end in Helsinki on February 24.

But that’s not the end of Slipknot’s live plans. As 2020 moves on, the band will visit Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, before their Knotfest Roadshow tours across North America throughout May and June with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

Frontman Corey Taylor said: “We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception.

"The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans."

Slipknot will return to Europe over the summer for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes and Knotfest At Sea.