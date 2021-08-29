Nektar release rare video trailer for 1973 Swiss TV show

A 1973 Swiss television appearance by UK prog rockers Nektar is to be released as ...Sounds Like Swiss. You can watch a video trailer for the album below. The set will be released through Beyond Before on October 1.

The unearthed audio and video recordings includes an hour-long concert videotaped for Swiss TV's Kaléidospop TV show, unseen since its original broadcast. The two CDs include the audio portion of the TV show as well as a complete show soundboard audio recording from the Pavilion des Sports in Lausanne, Switzerland in May 1973.

“I have known of its existence since we did this concert in 1973 and have never been able to find it.," says Nektar bassist Derek 'Mo' Moore. "To have this unearthed after all these years is fantastic and takes me immediately back to that time. It was great to be allowed to contribute what was needed to bring this about. Roger Houdaille of Think Like A Key did a great job in putting this together."

The CD/DVD set comes housed in a four panel digipak, this CD/DVD with a booklet that includes liner notes by Moore and fellow founding member Mick Brockett. The band’s line up features all five original members - the late Roye Allbrighton on guitar and vocals, Allan “Taff” Freeman on organ and vocals, and Ron Howden on drums and percussion in addition to Moore, and Brockett handling the visual elements of the band's show.

Pre-order ...Sounds Like Swiss.