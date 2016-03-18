Mostly Autumn announce 2016 tour dates

Mostly Autumn have announced a run of European shows around their support slot with Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow.

The York rockers launch the tour in Glasgow on May 1 and will also play in the Netherlands, London, Bilston and Cambridge. They’ll play a hometown show on May 20.

Earlier this month, Mostly Autumn were confirmed as the support act for Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow show in Birmingham on June 25.

Guitarist Bryan Josh said: “Our most sincere and heartfelt thanks go to all in the Ritchie Blackmore camp for this incredible opportunity. As you may well know, Ritchie Blackmore has been a major influence on me ever since I was a child.

“In fact, one of the main reasons I picked up a guitar in the first place all those years ago. This will be very special for so many reasons.”

Mostly Autumn released an acoustic EP last year, recorded on their support tour with Steve Hackett in 2014.

May 01: Glasgow The Ferry, UK

May 07: Maastricht De Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

May 08: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

May 20: York Fibbers, UK

May 28: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

June 05: Bilston Robin 2, UK

June 25: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK (with Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow)

Aug 07: Cambridge Rock Festival, UK