Mostly Autumn launch acoustic EP

Mostly Autumn have released an acoustic EP, recorded live on Bryan Josh and Olivia Sparnenn-Josh’s support tour with Steve Hackett.

The duo performed under the name Mostly Autumn Acoustic for a run of shows in 2014, and they describe the experience as “a very exciting journey with one of our heroes.”

*Mostly Autumn Acoustic: The Genesis Revisited Tour 2014 *comes complete with Sparnenn-Josh’s recording of The Rain Song as a bonus track, and it’s on sale now.

Mostly Autumn tour the UK and Europe in the coming weeks:

Oct 23: Crewe Box, UK

Oct 24: Wath Montgomery Hall, UK

Oct 25: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Oct 26: Southampton Brook, UK

Oct 30: Rome Crossroads Club, Italy

Oct 31: Verona Il Giardino Music Club, Italy

Nov 13: York Grand Opera House, UK

Nov 20: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Nov 21: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 13: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

The York, Belgium, Netherlands and Leamington Spa shows will also see the band return to performing a set of Pink Floyd material alongside their usual Mostly Autumn set.

Mostly Autumn Acoustic: The Genesis Revisited Tour 2014 Tracklist