Mostly Autumn launch acoustic EP

Steve Hackett support set launched with bonus track ahead of UK and Europe shows

Mostly Autumn have released an acoustic EP, recorded live on Bryan Josh and Olivia Sparnenn-Josh’s support tour with Steve Hackett.

The duo performed under the name Mostly Autumn Acoustic for a run of shows in 2014, and they describe the experience as “a very exciting journey with one of our heroes.”

*Mostly Autumn Acoustic: The Genesis Revisited Tour 2014 *comes complete with Sparnenn-Josh’s recording of The Rain Song as a bonus track, and it’s on sale now.

Mostly Autumn tour the UK and Europe in the coming weeks:

Oct 23: Crewe Box, UK
Oct 24: Wath Montgomery Hall, UK
Oct 25: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Oct 26: Southampton Brook, UK
Oct 30: Rome Crossroads Club, Italy
Oct 31: Verona Il Giardino Music Club, Italy
Nov 13: York Grand Opera House, UK
Nov 20: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium
Nov 21: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Dec 13: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

The York, Belgium, Netherlands and Leamington Spa shows will also see the band return to performing a set of Pink Floyd material alongside their usual Mostly Autumn set.

Mostly Autumn Acoustic: The Genesis Revisited Tour 2014 Tracklist

  1. Simple Ways
  2. Evergreen
  3. The House On The Hill
  4. Heroes Never Die
  5. Dressed In Voices
  6. The Rain Song
