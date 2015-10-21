Mostly Autumn launch acoustic EP

Mostly Autumn have released an acoustic EP, recorded live on Bryan Josh and Olivia Sparnenn-Josh’s support tour with Steve Hackett.
The duo performed under the name Mostly Autumn Acoustic for a run of shows in 2014, and they describe the experience as “a very exciting journey with one of our heroes.”
*Mostly Autumn Acoustic: The Genesis Revisited Tour 2014 *comes complete with Sparnenn-Josh’s recording of The Rain Song as a bonus track, and it’s on sale now.
Mostly Autumn tour the UK and Europe in the coming weeks:
Oct 23: Crewe Box, UK
Oct 24: Wath Montgomery Hall, UK
Oct 25: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Oct 26: Southampton Brook, UK
Oct 30: Rome Crossroads Club, Italy
Oct 31: Verona Il Giardino Music Club, Italy
Nov 13: York Grand Opera House, UK
Nov 20: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium
Nov 21: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Dec 13: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK
The York, Belgium, Netherlands and Leamington Spa shows will also see the band return to performing a set of Pink Floyd material alongside their usual Mostly Autumn set.
Mostly Autumn Acoustic: The Genesis Revisited Tour 2014 Tracklist
- Simple Ways
- Evergreen
- The House On The Hill
- Heroes Never Die
- Dressed In Voices
- The Rain Song