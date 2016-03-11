Mostly Autumn to support Blackmore’s Rainbow

Mostly Autumn have been confirmed as support for Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow in Birmingham on June 25.

The show is the only UK date for the guitar icon’s new-look lineup, and will follow the band’s appearance at the Monsters Of Rock festivals in Germany on June 17 and 18.

Mostly Autumn guitarist Bryan Josh says: “We are very proud to announce that Mostly Autumn, as a four piece, have been invited and confirmed to be the support for Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow on June 25 at the Birmingham Genting Arena.

“Our most sincere and heartfelt thanks go to all in the Ritchie Blackmore camp for this incredible opportunity. As you may well know, Ritchie Blackmore has been a major influence on me ever since I was a child. In fact, one of the main reasons I picked up a guitar in the first place all those years ago. This will be very special for so many reasons.”

Mostly Autumn released an acoustic EP last year which was recorded on their support tour with Steve Hackett in 2014.