Ministry launch hard-hitting Antifa video

Ministry have released a video for their new track Antifa.

The song was first revealed in September at Chicago’s Riot Fest and is the first material from the band’s upcoming studio album AmeriKKKant, which will launch on March 9 via Nuclear Blast.

Mainman Al Jourgensen says: “This album AmeriKKKant will provide FEMA type relief for the devastation Hurricane Cheeto has brought upon us.”

AmeriKKKant was produced by Jourgensen and recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank.

A statement of the albums reads: “The psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant’s nine tracks are rooted in Jourgensen’s unadulterated anger for what’s happening in America today – the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one’s opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders’ sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.”

AmeriKKKant is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Ministry AmeriKKKant tracklist

I Know Words Twilight Zone Victims Of A Clown TV5/4Chan We’re Tired Of It Wargasm Antifa Game Over AmeriKKKa

