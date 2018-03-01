Marmozets add extra shows to 2018 tour

Marmozets have announced a run of tour dates which will take place across England in May.

The seven shows will kick off at The Waterfront in Norwich on May 4 and wrap up with a performance at Oxford’s O2 Academy on the 11th of the month.

The band say: “We just can’t get enough of you guys! We’re coming back for another run of UK shows – let’s get weird and wonderful.”

The new dates have been lined up in support of Marmozets latest album Knowing What You Know Now, which arrived in January via Roadrunner Records.

Guitarist Sam MacIntyre said: “We created the album for ourselves. It’s not that we don’t care about our fans – we absolutely love them – but the reason they like what we do is because of the way we are.”

Marmozets are currently on the road in North America. Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.

Mar 02: Seattle Columbia City Theatre, WA

Mar 03: Portland Holoscene, OR

Mar 05: San Francisco Rickshaw Stop, CA

Mar 06: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

Mar 07: San Diego House Of Blues Voodoo Room, CA

Mar 09: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Mar 10: Denver Globe Hall, CO

Mar 12: Minneapolis The Garage, MN

Mar 13: Chicago Schubas, IL

Mar 15: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

Mar 16: Montreal Petit Campus, QC

Mar 19: New York Mercury Lounge, NY

Mar 21: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Mar 22: Philadelphia The Foundry, PA

Mar 24: Washington U Street Music Hall, DC

Apr 12: Dublin Green Room At The Academy, Ireland

Apr 13: Belfast Oh Yeah Music Centre, UK

May 04: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

May 05: Liverpool O2 Academy 1, UK

May 06: Newcastle Hit The North Festival, UK

May 07: Exeter Lemon Grove, UK

May 09: Northampton Roadmender, UK

May 10: Coventry Kasbah, UK

May 11: Oxford O2 Academy 1, UK

Jul 01: Finsbury Park Community festival, UK

Jul 14: Alges NOS Alive, Portugal

