Trending

God Is An Astronaut premiere Epitaph video

By () Prog  

Exclusive: God Is An Astronaut release video for their epic new song Epitaph - the title track from their upcoming studio album

God Is An Astronaut
God Is An Astronaut
(Image credit: Getty)

God Is An Astronaut have premiered their video for new song Epitaph exclusively with Prog.

It’s the title track from the Irish outfit’s upcoming album, which is set to arrive on April 27 via Napalm Records.

Twin brothers Niels and Torsten Kinsella are joined on the album by long-time drummer Lloyd Hanney, while Jamie Dean, Jimmy Scanlon and Brian Harris guest on the follow-up to 2015’s Helios / Erebus.

Niels and Torsten say of the new promo: “We wanted the video to capture the horror, overwhelming grief and the dark reality of an untimely death.

“The video features post mortem photography as it directly reflects the subject matter. This song touches on everything from childhood innocence (vulnerability) to the moment you are given the shocking news, to the aftermath that faces a family over a tragic loss.”

Epitaph is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be found below along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

God Is An Astronaut Epitaph tracklist

  1. Epitaph
  2. Mortal Coil
  3. Winter Dusk/Awakening
  4. Seance Room
  5. Komorebi
  6. Medea
  7. Oisín

Tour Dates

Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMZappaAntwerpen, Belgium
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 8:00PMGebäude 9Koln, Germany
Monday, April 30, 2018 at 8:00PMColumbia TheaterBerlin, Germany
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMProgresjaWarsaw, Poland
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 8:30PMSzene WienVienna, Austria
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00PMFeierwerk / Hansa 39München, Germany
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 8:00PMFabriqueMilan, Italy
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 8:00PMEstragonBologna, Italy
Monday, May 7, 2018 at 8:00PMOrionCiampino, Italy
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:00PMRazzmatazz 2Barcelona, Spain
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PMCaracolMadrid, Spain
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMNinkasi KaoLyon, France
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:30PMLe TrabendoParis, France
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:30PMGrillenColmar, France
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:45PMPandoraUtrecht, Netherlands
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00PMElectric BrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:30PMClassic GrandGlasgow, United Kingdom
Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:30PMClub AcademyManchester, United Kingdom
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 6:00PMResurrection Fest 2018Vivero, Spain
See more Prog news