God Is An Astronaut premiere Epitaph video

God Is An Astronaut have premiered their video for new song Epitaph exclusively with Prog.

It’s the title track from the Irish outfit’s upcoming album, which is set to arrive on April 27 via Napalm Records.

Twin brothers Niels and Torsten Kinsella are joined on the album by long-time drummer Lloyd Hanney, while Jamie Dean, Jimmy Scanlon and Brian Harris guest on the follow-up to 2015’s Helios / Erebus.

Niels and Torsten say of the new promo: “We wanted the video to capture the horror, overwhelming grief and the dark reality of an untimely death.

“The video features post mortem photography as it directly reflects the subject matter. This song touches on everything from childhood innocence (vulnerability) to the moment you are given the shocking news, to the aftermath that faces a family over a tragic loss.”

Epitaph is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be found below along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

God Is An Astronaut Epitaph tracklist

Epitaph Mortal Coil Winter Dusk/Awakening Seance Room Komorebi Medea Oisín

Tour Dates