God Is An Astronaut premiere Epitaph video

God Is An Astronaut have premiered their video for new song Epitaph exclusively with Prog.
It’s the title track from the Irish outfit’s upcoming album, which is set to arrive on April 27 via Napalm Records.
Twin brothers Niels and Torsten Kinsella are joined on the album by long-time drummer Lloyd Hanney, while Jamie Dean, Jimmy Scanlon and Brian Harris guest on the follow-up to 2015’s Helios / Erebus.
Niels and Torsten say of the new promo: “We wanted the video to capture the horror, overwhelming grief and the dark reality of an untimely death.
“The video features post mortem photography as it directly reflects the subject matter. This song touches on everything from childhood innocence (vulnerability) to the moment you are given the shocking news, to the aftermath that faces a family over a tragic loss.”
Epitaph is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be found below along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.
God Is An Astronaut Epitaph tracklist
- Epitaph
- Mortal Coil
- Winter Dusk/Awakening
- Seance Room
- Komorebi
- Medea
- Oisín
Tour Dates
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Zappa
|Antwerpen, Belgium
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Gebäude 9
|Koln, Germany
|Monday, April 30, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Columbia Theater
|Berlin, Germany
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Progresja
|Warsaw, Poland
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Szene Wien
|Vienna, Austria
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Feierwerk / Hansa 39
|München, Germany
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Fabrique
|Milan, Italy
|Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Estragon
|Bologna, Italy
|Monday, May 7, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Orion
|Ciampino, Italy
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Razzmatazz 2
|Barcelona, Spain
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Caracol
|Madrid, Spain
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ninkasi Kao
|Lyon, France
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Le Trabendo
|Paris, France
|Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Grillen
|Colmar, France
|Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:45PM
|Pandora
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Electric Brixton
|London, United Kingdom
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Classic Grand
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Club Academy
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Resurrection Fest 2018
|Vivero, Spain