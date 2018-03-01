Watch video for new Skating Polly track Queen For A Day

Skating Polly have released a video for their new track Queen For A Day.

It’s been taken from the US outfit’s upcoming album The Make It All Show – with the song and video featuring guest vocals from Exene Cervenka of X.

The album will launch on May 4 in North America and on May 11 across the rest of the world via El Camino Media.

Speaking about the new single, Skating Polly’s Kelli Mayo says: “The lyrics for this song came from a conversation we had backstage with Exene about the old game show Queen For A Day.

“The premise of the show was that women with tragic stories – sick children, dead husbands, poverty, etc – would compete against each other for applause from the audience. The winner would get a washing machine or whatever household prize they asked for and be crowned Queen For A Day.

“Months after this conversation, Exene sent me lyrics in a text and we wrote the song around them. She’s singing on the second and third choruses too.

“We wanted the video to emulate the old show but also look like it was directed by John Waters.”

Skating Polly will head out on tour across North America later this month. Find a full list of live dates below, along with the cover and and tracklist for The Make It All Show.

Skating Polly The Make It All Show tracklist

Classless Act Little Girl Blue and the Battle Envy Free Will At Ease Queen For A Day They’re Cheap (I’m Free) Long Ride Camelot Hollywood Factory This Vacation Flatwound Strings Don’t Leave Me Gravity

Mar 21: Boise Treefort Music Festival, ID

Mar 24: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA (w/ The Go! Team)

Mar 25: San Diego The Casbah, CA (w/ The Go! Team)

Mar 27: San Francisco The Independent, CA (w/ The Go! Team)

Mar 29: Portland Doug Fir, OR (w/ The Go! Team)

Mar 30: Seattle Neumos, WA (w/ The Go! Team)

Mar 31: Vancouver The Fox Cabaret, BC (w/ The Go! Team)

May 02: Richmond The Camel, VA (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 03: Raleigh Kings, NC (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 06: Pensacola Vinyl, FL (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 08: Austin Stubb’s Indoor, TX (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 09: Dallas Three Link, TX (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 11: Denver Marquis Theater, CO (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 12: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 14: Kansas City RecordBar, MO (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 15: Davenport Raccoon Motel, IA (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 17: Chicago Empty Bottle, IL (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 18: Ferndale Loving Touch, MI (w/ Charly Bliss)

May 19: Toronto Horseshoe Tavern, ON (w/ Charly Bliss)

