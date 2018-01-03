Marmozets - Knowing What You Know Now album review

The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets, the 2014 debut from these Yorkshire punks, was truly special. Spiky, animalistic and technically proficient, it fizzed at the seams with ideas, irrepressible choruses and erratic guitarwork. It was unbearably catchy without compromising on heaviness or complexity. Three-plus years later, Knowing What You Know Now shows Marmozets haven’t lost their energy or knack for a nagging hook. Habits and Lost In Translation are bursting with the same immediate, gluey melodies that have always been such a huge component of the band’s sound and are guaranteed to inspire massive shout-alongs in festival fields. Similarly, Play, the first rousing single to be released, proved just as addictive as anything from the band’s debut, although it definitely hinted at a more mainstream direction. It was a telling sign, and those hoping to hear the mathy mania that defined their early work may be disappointed. Generally, heaviness has been reined in, both musically and vocally, with vocalist Becca Macintyre waiting three songs to unleash the scabrous roar that previously had us running for cover. There are still excellent moments, of course. Major System Error is a turbo-charged riffer that goes like the clappers and Meant To Be and Suffocation revel in bright flashes of jittery mania, But there’s nothing here that’s close to the raw clamour of, say, Vibetech, Particle or the fidgety, berserk guitar lines that made The Weird And Wonderful… such an unpredictable thrill. Marmozets are still loads of fun, but you might end up wishing they’d bared their fangs more this time around.