Manic Street Preachers premiere video for Distant Colours

Manic Street Preachers have launched a video for their new single Distant Colours.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album Resistance Is Futile, which will now launch on April 13 after it was pushed back from its original date of April 6. The Manics previously revealed International Blue from the record, along with an acoustic version.

The Kieran Evans-directed video was filmed in Wales and sees the central character – played by Sarah Sayuri – visit key historical and cultural sites across the country.

Of their first new album since 2014’s Futurology, the band revealed that the main themes of Resistance Is Futile are “memory and loss, forgotten history, confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration.”

Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

People Give In International Blue Distant Colours Vivian Dylan & Caitlin Liverpool Revisited Sequels Of Forgotten Wars Hold Me Like A Heaven In Eternity Broken Algorithms A Song for The Sadness The Left Behind

Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Apr 27: Birmingham Arena

Apr 28: Manchester Arena

May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru

May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley

May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park

Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival

Jul 21: Penn Festival

Jul 27: Y Not Festival

