Manic Street Preachers premiere video for Distant Colours

Manic Street Preachers have launched a video for their new single Distant Colours.
It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album Resistance Is Futile, which will now launch on April 13 after it was pushed back from its original date of April 6. The Manics previously revealed International Blue from the record, along with an acoustic version.
The Kieran Evans-directed video was filmed in Wales and sees the central character – played by Sarah Sayuri – visit key historical and cultural sites across the country.
Of their first new album since 2014’s Futurology, the band revealed that the main themes of Resistance Is Futile are “memory and loss, forgotten history, confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration.”
Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist
- People Give In
- International Blue
- Distant Colours
- Vivian
- Dylan & Caitlin
- Liverpool Revisited
- Sequels Of Forgotten Wars
- Hold Me Like A Heaven
- In Eternity
- Broken Algorithms
- A Song for The Sadness
- The Left Behind
Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK tour dates
Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Apr 27: Birmingham Arena
Apr 28: Manchester Arena
May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru
May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena
May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley
May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park
Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival
Jul 21: Penn Festival
Jul 27: Y Not Festival
