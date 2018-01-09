Manic Street Preachers share new video for International Blue

Manic Street Preachers have released a video for their new track titled International Blue.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Resistance Is Futile, which is set to arrive on April 6 via Columbia/Sony.

The Kieran Evans-directed promo was filmed in Nice at the end of 2017, with the Manics describing the track as being “inspired by the city of Nice in the midwinter sun and the life’s work of French artist Yves Klein.”

Evans adds: “We hit on the idea of creating a mood and atmosphere we termed ‘widescreen melancholia’ which will run through all the films we make for the album.”

Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now, with the band also revealing the full tracklist today. Find details below.

The Manics will kick off a UK tour at the Echo Arena in Newcastle on April 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

People Give In International Blue Distant Colours Vivian Dylan & Caitlin Liverpool Revisited Sequels Of Forgotten Wars Hold Me Like A Heaven In Eternity Broken Algorithms A Song for The Sadness The Left Behind

Deluxe CD tracklist

People Give In (Demo) International Blue (Demo) Distant Colours (Demo) Vivian (Demo) Dylan & Caitlin (Demo) Liverpool Revisited (Demo) Sequels Of Forgotten Wars (Demo) Hold Me Like A Heaven (Demo) In Eternity (Demo) Broken Algorithms (Demo) A Song for The Sadness (Demo) The Left Behind (Demo) Concrete Fields A Soundtrack To Complete Withdrawal

Tour Dates

Monday, April 23, 2018 at 6:00PM Metro Radio Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 6:30PM The SSE Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom Friday, April 27, 2018 at 6:00PM Arena Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 6:00PM Manchester Arena Manchester, United Kingdom Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Venue Cymru Llandudno, United Kingdom Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 6:00PM First Direct Arena Leeds, United Kingdom Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00PM SSE Arena, Wembley London, United Kingdom Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom

