Manic Street Preachers share new video for International Blue

Manic Street Preachers have released a video for their new track titled International Blue.
It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Resistance Is Futile, which is set to arrive on April 6 via Columbia/Sony.
The Kieran Evans-directed promo was filmed in Nice at the end of 2017, with the Manics describing the track as being “inspired by the city of Nice in the midwinter sun and the life’s work of French artist Yves Klein.”
Evans adds: “We hit on the idea of creating a mood and atmosphere we termed ‘widescreen melancholia’ which will run through all the films we make for the album.”
Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now, with the band also revealing the full tracklist today. Find details below.
The Manics will kick off a UK tour at the Echo Arena in Newcastle on April 23. Tickets are on sale now.
Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist
- People Give In
- International Blue
- Distant Colours
- Vivian
- Dylan & Caitlin
- Liverpool Revisited
- Sequels Of Forgotten Wars
- Hold Me Like A Heaven
- In Eternity
- Broken Algorithms
- A Song for The Sadness
- The Left Behind
Deluxe CD tracklist
- People Give In (Demo)
- International Blue (Demo)
- Distant Colours (Demo)
- Vivian (Demo)
- Dylan & Caitlin (Demo)
- Liverpool Revisited (Demo)
- Sequels Of Forgotten Wars (Demo)
- Hold Me Like A Heaven (Demo)
- In Eternity (Demo)
- Broken Algorithms (Demo)
- A Song for The Sadness (Demo)
- The Left Behind (Demo)
- Concrete Fields
- A Soundtrack To Complete Withdrawal
Tour Dates
|Monday, April 23, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Metro Radio Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 6:30PM
|The SSE Hydro
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Arena Birmingham
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Venue Cymru
|Llandudno, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 6:00PM
|First Direct Arena
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00PM
|SSE Arena, Wembley
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
