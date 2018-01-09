Trending

Manic Street Preachers share new video for International Blue

Manic Street Preachers have released a video for their new track titled International Blue.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Resistance Is Futile, which is set to arrive on April 6 via Columbia/Sony.

The Kieran Evans-directed promo was filmed in Nice at the end of 2017, with the Manics describing the track as being “inspired by the city of Nice in the midwinter sun and the life’s work of French artist Yves Klein.”

Evans adds: “We hit on the idea of creating a mood and atmosphere we termed ‘widescreen melancholia’ which will run through all the films we make for the album.”

Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now, with the band also revealing the full tracklist today. Find details below.

The Manics will kick off a UK tour at the Echo Arena in Newcastle on April 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

  1. People Give In
  2. International Blue
  3. Distant Colours
  4. Vivian
  5. Dylan & Caitlin
  6. Liverpool Revisited
  7. Sequels Of Forgotten Wars
  8. Hold Me Like A Heaven
  9. In Eternity
  10. Broken Algorithms
  11. A Song for The Sadness
  12. The Left Behind

Deluxe CD tracklist

  1. People Give In (Demo)
  2. International Blue (Demo)
  3. Distant Colours (Demo)
  4. Vivian (Demo)
  5. Dylan & Caitlin (Demo)
  6. Liverpool Revisited (Demo)
  7. Sequels Of Forgotten Wars (Demo)
  8. Hold Me Like A Heaven (Demo)
  9. In Eternity (Demo)
  10. Broken Algorithms (Demo)
  11. A Song for The Sadness (Demo)
  12. The Left Behind (Demo)
  13. Concrete Fields
  14. A Soundtrack To Complete Withdrawal

Tour Dates

Monday, April 23, 2018 at 6:00PMMetro Radio ArenaNewcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 6:30PMThe SSE HydroGlasgow, United Kingdom
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 6:00PMArena BirminghamBirmingham, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 6:00PMManchester ArenaManchester, United Kingdom
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMVenue CymruLlandudno, United Kingdom
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 6:00PMFirst Direct ArenaLeeds, United Kingdom
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00PMSSE Arena, WembleyLondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMMotorpoint Arena CardiffCardiff, United Kingdom

