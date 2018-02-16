The Amorettes launch Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock And Roll

Scottish rockers The Amorettes have launched a stream of Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock N Roll. It’s the first track to emerge from upcoming album Born To Break, the follow-up to 2016’s White Hot Heat.

Born To Break was produced by Thunder’s Luke Morley, while Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock N Roll was co-written by Black Star Riders singer Ricky Warwick.

“Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock N Roll is a statement of intent,” says Warwick. “Based on personal experience, and a nod to some of the great artists out there who have shaped and defined our rock n roll identity… I knew that as soon as I sent the lyrics to Gill [Amorettes guitarist/singer Gill Montgomery] that, being cut from the same cloth, she would get it straight away. She did… and the girls nailed it.”

“I really couldn’t wait for this to come out!” says Montgomery. “It’s been like feeling pregnant with an overdue baby for months! It’s meaty, it’s stompy, it’s catchy, and it encompasses everything The Amorettes represent. It was great working with Ricky Warwick again, his lyrics always seem to strike a chord with me. They are so suited to our style, and I just seem to feed musically off of his words.

“The song was written in a few short hours, it just came together very quickly. This whole album has been an incredibly personal journey for me, and this song in particular, with its upbeat style and chant-errific chorus, rings true with me, and hopefully many others, about being damn proud to be a self taught musician, music lover, gig-goer. Hell, I’m gonna shout it from the rooftops.”

Born To Break is released on April 6, and is available to pre-order now. The Amorettes support the Dead Daisies in April (dates below) before embarking on the Silja Rock Cruise alongside Girlschool and Rock Goddess.

Born To Break Track Listing

The Amorettes Tour Dates

Feb 24: Planet Rock Wintersend Festival, Dorset, UK

Apr 08: The Garage, Glasgow, UK (with The Dead Daisies)

Apr 09: The Robin 2. Bilston, UK (with The Dead Daisies)

Apr 10: Koko, London, UK (with The Dead Daisies)

Apr 12: Academy 2, Manchester, UK (with The Dead Daisies)

Apr 13: Rock City, Nottingham, UK (with The Dead Daisies)

Apr 14: o2 Academy, Bristol, UK (with The Dead Daisies)

Apr 27 - 29: Silja Rocks Cruise, SE

