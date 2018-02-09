Trending

Manic Street Preachers share acoustic version of International Blue

By Classic Rock  

Manic Street Preachers release International Blue (The Bluer Skies Version) - original track will feature on upcoming album Resistance Is Futile

Manic Street Preachers have released an acoustic version of their recent single International Blue.

It’s titled International Blue (The Bluer Skies Version), with the original song set to appear on the Welsh outfit’s upcoming album Resistance Is Futile.

It’ll arrive on April 6 via Columbia/Sony.

The International Blue video from January was directed by Kieran Evans and filmed in Nice at the end of 2017, with the band describing the song as being “inspired by the city of Nice in the midwinter sun and the life’s work of French artist Yves Klein.”

Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

  1. People Give In
  2. International Blue
  3. Distant Colours
  4. Vivian
  5. Dylan & Caitlin
  6. Liverpool Revisited
  7. Sequels Of Forgotten Wars
  8. Hold Me Like A Heaven
  9. In Eternity
  10. Broken Algorithms
  11. A Song for The Sadness
  12. The Left Behind

Deluxe CD tracklist

  1. People Give In (Demo)
  2. International Blue (Demo)
  3. Distant Colours (Demo)
  4. Vivian (Demo)
  5. Dylan & Caitlin (Demo)
  6. Liverpool Revisited (Demo)
  7. Sequels Of Forgotten Wars (Demo)
  8. Hold Me Like A Heaven (Demo)
  9. In Eternity (Demo)
  10. Broken Algorithms (Demo)
  11. A Song for The Sadness (Demo)
  12. The Left Behind (Demo)
  13. Concrete Fields
  14. A Soundtrack To Complete Withdrawal

Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK tour dates

Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Apr 27: Birmingham Arena
Apr 28: Manchester Arena
May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru
May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena
May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley
May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park

