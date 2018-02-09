Manic Street Preachers share acoustic version of International Blue

Manic Street Preachers have released an acoustic version of their recent single International Blue.

It’s titled International Blue (The Bluer Skies Version), with the original song set to appear on the Welsh outfit’s upcoming album Resistance Is Futile.

It’ll arrive on April 6 via Columbia/Sony.

The International Blue video from January was directed by Kieran Evans and filmed in Nice at the end of 2017, with the band describing the song as being “inspired by the city of Nice in the midwinter sun and the life’s work of French artist Yves Klein.”

Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

People Give In International Blue Distant Colours Vivian Dylan & Caitlin Liverpool Revisited Sequels Of Forgotten Wars Hold Me Like A Heaven In Eternity Broken Algorithms A Song for The Sadness The Left Behind

Deluxe CD tracklist

People Give In (Demo) International Blue (Demo) Distant Colours (Demo) Vivian (Demo) Dylan & Caitlin (Demo) Liverpool Revisited (Demo) Sequels Of Forgotten Wars (Demo) Hold Me Like A Heaven (Demo) In Eternity (Demo) Broken Algorithms (Demo) A Song for The Sadness (Demo) The Left Behind (Demo) Concrete Fields A Soundtrack To Complete Withdrawal

Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Apr 27: Birmingham Arena

Apr 28: Manchester Arena

May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru

May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley

May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park

The Manic Street Preachers: Their best songs in their own words