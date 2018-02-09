Manic Street Preachers share acoustic version of International Blue

Manic Street Preachers have released an acoustic version of their recent single International Blue.
It’s titled International Blue (The Bluer Skies Version), with the original song set to appear on the Welsh outfit’s upcoming album Resistance Is Futile.
It’ll arrive on April 6 via Columbia/Sony.
The International Blue video from January was directed by Kieran Evans and filmed in Nice at the end of 2017, with the band describing the song as being “inspired by the city of Nice in the midwinter sun and the life’s work of French artist Yves Klein.”
Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
- Mott The Hoople to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018
- Queen and Adam Lambert tour tickets are on sale - here’s how to buy them
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
- Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey dead at 64
Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist
- People Give In
- International Blue
- Distant Colours
- Vivian
- Dylan & Caitlin
- Liverpool Revisited
- Sequels Of Forgotten Wars
- Hold Me Like A Heaven
- In Eternity
- Broken Algorithms
- A Song for The Sadness
- The Left Behind
Deluxe CD tracklist
- People Give In (Demo)
- International Blue (Demo)
- Distant Colours (Demo)
- Vivian (Demo)
- Dylan & Caitlin (Demo)
- Liverpool Revisited (Demo)
- Sequels Of Forgotten Wars (Demo)
- Hold Me Like A Heaven (Demo)
- In Eternity (Demo)
- Broken Algorithms (Demo)
- A Song for The Sadness (Demo)
- The Left Behind (Demo)
- Concrete Fields
- A Soundtrack To Complete Withdrawal
Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK tour dates
Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Apr 27: Birmingham Arena
Apr 28: Manchester Arena
May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru
May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena
May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley
May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park
The Manic Street Preachers: Their best songs in their own words