Listen to monstrous new Candlemass track The Pendulum

Candlemass have released a lyric video for their brand new song The Pendulum.

It’s the title track of the Swedish doom pioneers’ upcoming EP, which is due out on March 27 via Napalm Records. It was initially written during sessions for 2019’s The Door To Doom album.

Bassist Leif Edling says: "The Pendulum is about hard riffing, epic choruses and total delusion the fanatical way. It is in fact the last thing I wrote for The Door To Doom album but didn't have the time to finish it. Here it is in its grand/mad luster with a great mix by Niklas Flyckt, and produced by Marcus Jidell.”

The Pendulum EP also features five unreleased demos from The Door To Doom sessions, including The Porcelain Skull and Snakes Of Goliath.

Edling says The Door To Doom was originally designed to be a double album, and describes the songs as “the last pieces of the puzzle.”

Candlemass have a handful of live shows planned over the coming months in Europe and the US.

Candlemass: The Pendulum

Doom pioneers Candlemass are back with their brand new EP titled The Pendulum. Along with the title track, the record will also include five unreleased demos from The Door To Doom sessions.View Deal

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Candlemass: The Pendulum

1. The Pendulum

2. Snakes Of Goliath (Demo)

3. Sub Zero (Demo)

4. Aftershock (Demo)

5. Porcelain Skull (Demo)

6. The Cold Room (Demo)