Listen to Babymetal’s banging new single PA PA YA!!

Babymetal have released a brand new single, PA PA YA!!

The track, which features a guest appearance from Thai rapper F.Hero, is expected to appear on the Japanese band’s as-yet-untitled third album, out later this year.

Babymetal appear at this weekend’s Glastonbury festival. They play the Other Stage on Sunday June 30.

The duo will also perform a headline show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 2, where they’ll be joined by special guests Amaranthe and Sleep Token.

They play their first US arena show at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 11 as part of a full US tour.

When Babymetal revealed news about the new album in March, the accompanying promo shot only showed Su-metal and Moametal, suggesting that they’ve decided not to replace Yuimetal, who left Babymetal in October last year.

On the same day that Yuimetal, aka Yui Mizuno released a statement about her departure, Babymetal released the single Starlight, and announced it was the start of a new beginning for the band. A second single, Elevator Girl, followed in May 2019.

Babymetal 2019 US tour dates

Sep 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 06: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 08: Washington The Anthem, DC

Sep 11: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Sep 13: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 15: New York Terminal 5, NY

Sep 18: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Sep 20: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 21: St Paul Myth Live Event Center, MN

Sep 23: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Sep 24: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Sep 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Sep 30: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 01: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Oct 04: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles The Forum, CA (No support)

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 15: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 16: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA