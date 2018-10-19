New Babymetal single Starlight is everything you hoped it would be… and more

Babymetal have taken everyone by surprise by releasing a stream of their new track Starlight.

The single comes ahead of the release of the Distortion 12-inch vinyl, which is due to arrive on November 23.

The new track starts off slowly but soon kicks into a frantic pace, complete with catchy chorus, thundering drums and slabs of crunching guitars.

Check it out below.

Babymetal are gearing up to release their graphic novel Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal on October 30. A deluxe edition will launch in a clamshell box and include three original prints signed and sketched by illustrator Greg Chomichuk.

This edition will be limited to just 500 copies worldwide and available exclusively through Z2 Comics.

Babymetal will return to the stage on October 28 at the Saitama Super Arena on their Dark Night Carnival where they’ll be joined by Galactic Empire and Sabaton.