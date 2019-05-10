Babymetal are back! Listen to their new single Elevator Girl

Babymetal have launched streams of their new single Elevator Girl.

The Japanese phenomenon announced they’d release the studio version of track last month, with the group previously playing the song live.

Elevator Girl is expected to feature on Babymetal’s upcoming third album, which will be released later this year on a date still to be confirmed through earMUSIC.

Listen to Elevator Girl below.

Babymetal will perform a headline show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 2, where they’ll be joined by special guests Amaranthe and Sleep Token.

They’ll also play their first US arena show at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 11.

When they revealed news about the new album in March, the accompanying promo shot only showed Su-metal and Moametal, suggesting that they’ve decided not to replace Yuimetal, who left Babymetal in October last year.

On the same day that Yuimetal, aka Yui Mizuno released a statement about her departure, Babymetal released the single Starlight, and announced it was the start of a new beginning for the band.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.