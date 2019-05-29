Babymetal and Bring Me The Horizon confirmed for Glastonbury 2019

Glastonbury organisers have today revealed that this year’s lineup has been bolstered by the addition of Babymetal and Bring Me The Horizon.

The Worthy Farm event will take place on June 26-30, with artists including The Cure, Idles, Tame Impala and The Killers previously announced, while Gojira, Venom Prison, Employed To Serve, Entombed AD and more will play at the festival's Shangri-La area.

But today’s surprise announcement shows that both Babymetal and Bring Me The Horizon will play on the Other Stage on Sunday, June 30.

They’re joined on the stage’s Sunday bill by Christine And The Queens, Dave, Billie Eilish, Loyle Carner, Slaves, Circa Waves and SK Shlomo.

Bring Me The Horizon released their new album Amo back in January, while Babymetal recently launched the single Elevator Girl, which is expected to feature on their upcoming third studio album which will be released later this year on a date still to be finalised.