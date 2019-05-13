Babymetal announce headline US tour

Babymetal have announced a headline tour of the US.

The news comes not long after the Japanese outfit confirmed their first-ever arena show in the States, which will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 11.

Now they’ve revealed another 19 shows around the date in LA – and they’ll be joined by Avatar for the majority of the tour, with The Hu taking their place as special guests in Seattle and Portland.

The tour will get under way at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live on September 4 and wrap up at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle on October 16.

Tickets for the US tour will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday (May 17).

Find a full list of dates below.

Prior to the US tour, Babymetal will play a headline show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 2, where they’ll be joined by Amaranthe and Sleep Token.

Last week, Babymetal released their new single Elevator Girl, which is expected to feature on their upcoming third studio album which will be released later this year on a date still to be finalised.

Babymetal 2019 US tour dates

Sep 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 06: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 08: Washington The Anthem, DC

Sep 11: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Sep 13: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 15: New York Terminal 5, NY

Sep 18: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Sep 20: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 21: St Paul Myth Live Event Center, MN

Sep 23: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Sep 24: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Sep 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Sep 30: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 01: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Oct 04: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles The Forum, CA (No support)

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 15: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 16: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA