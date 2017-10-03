Avenged Sevenfold announce North American tour

Avenged Sevenfold have announced that they’ll tour across North America starting early next year.

The band have revealed the first run of US shows that will take place in January and February 2018 on their The Stage World Tour, with Canadian dates to be released next week.

They’ll be joined on the road by special guests Breaking Benjamin and Bullet For My Valentine. Tickets for the shows will go on sale from this Friday (October 6) from 10am local time.

To mark the announcement, Avenged Sevenfold have released a short video which can be seen below.

The band have been drip feeding new material to add to their latest album The Stage over recent months.

So far, A7X have launched reworkings of Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo, Del Shannon’s Runaway, the Mexican folk song Malagueña Salerosa, Beach Boys’ 1966 hit God Only Knows and the Rolling Stones track As Tears Go By.

Find a list of announced tour dates below.

Avenged Sevenfold The Stage World Tour confirmed shows

Jan 12: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 14: Grand Rapids The Van Andel Arena, MI

Jan 16: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jan 17: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Jan 24: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Jan 25: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jan 27: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD

Jan 31: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Feb 02: North Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Feb 03: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Feb 06: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 09: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Feb 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Kids react to Avenged Sevenfold