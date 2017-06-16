Leprous share first Malina material in From The Flame video

Leprous have released a video for their new track From The Flame.
It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Malina, which is out on August 25 via InsideOut Music.
The band say in a statement: “From The Flame is definitely one of our favourite tracks from the album, with a strong hook and memorable melodies.
“Despite it sounding big and catchy, it also sounds pretty organic and it has a depth to it. We’re super proud of the song and feel it represents Leprous 2017 very well!”
The video was directed by David Solbjorg of Twitchy Fims, who explains his thoughts behind the shoot.
He says: “It’s always fun and challenging to work with Leprous. This time around we chose to shoot with RED 8K cameras and brand new colour science – ipp2 – to get as atmospheric shots as possible in a demanding low light environment.”
The band previously revealed the Malina cover art – and they’ve now made the tracklist available. See both below along with Leprous’ 2017 European tour dates, which will begin in Denmark in October.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- How Rage Against The Machine sparked a revolution – in the new issue of Hammer!
- TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
Leprous Malina tracklist
- Bonneville
- Stuck
- From The Flame
- Captive
- Illuminate
- Leashes
- Mirage
- Malina
- Coma
- The Weight Of Disaster
- The Last Milestone
Leprous 2017 European tour dates
Oct 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 29: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Oct 31: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 02: London The Dome, UK
Nov 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 05: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 06: Paris Trabendo, France
Nov 07: Nantes Barakason, France
Nov 08: Bordeaux Rocher Palmer, France
Nov 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Nov 12: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Nov 13: Milan Magnolia, Italy
Nov 14: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France
Nov 15: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Nov 16: Colmar Grillen, France
Nov 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 19: Budapest A38, Hungary
Nov 20: Prague Rock Café, Czech Republic
Nov 21: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Nov 22: Berlin Musik & Freiden, Germany
Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+