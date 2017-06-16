Leprous share first Malina material in From The Flame video

Leprous have released a video for their new track From The Flame.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Malina, which is out on August 25 via InsideOut Music.

The band say in a statement: “From The Flame is definitely one of our favourite tracks from the album, with a strong hook and memorable melodies.

“Despite it sounding big and catchy, it also sounds pretty organic and it has a depth to it. We’re super proud of the song and feel it represents Leprous 2017 very well!”

The video was directed by David Solbjorg of Twitchy Fims, who explains his thoughts behind the shoot.

He says: “It’s always fun and challenging to work with Leprous. This time around we chose to shoot with RED 8K cameras and brand new colour science – ipp2 – to get as atmospheric shots as possible in a demanding low light environment.”

The band previously revealed the Malina cover art – and they’ve now made the tracklist available. See both below along with Leprous’ 2017 European tour dates, which will begin in Denmark in October.

Leprous Malina tracklist

Bonneville Stuck From The Flame Captive Illuminate Leashes Mirage Malina Coma The Weight Of Disaster The Last Milestone

Oct 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 29: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Oct 31: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 02: London The Dome, UK

Nov 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 05: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 06: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 07: Nantes Barakason, France

Nov 08: Bordeaux Rocher Palmer, France

Nov 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Nov 12: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Nov 13: Milan Magnolia, Italy

Nov 14: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Nov 15: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Nov 16: Colmar Grillen, France

Nov 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 19: Budapest A38, Hungary

Nov 20: Prague Rock Café, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Musik & Freiden, Germany

Hot New Band: Leprous

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+