Kiss add 25 dates to their 2019 End Of The Road tour

Kiss have announced a further 25 dates on the North American leg of their End Of The Road tour.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer previously revealed a run of shows that will take place between January and July in the US, Canada, Russia, Europe and the UK.

Now they’ve revealed that after a brief rest following their show in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 16, they’ll head back out on the road from August 6 through September 16 for more concerts across North America.

Find a list of the new dates below.

Kiss announced their intentions to rock the world one last time in September while appearing live on the season finale of America’s Got Talent.

They later said: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.

"Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."

Kiss End Of The Road 2019 North American tour - 2nd leg

Aug 06: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Aug 08: Charleston North Charleston Coliseum, NC

Aug 10: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Aug16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 20: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 21: HersheyPark Stadium, PA

Aug 23: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 27: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 29: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 31: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Sep 01: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 03: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Sep 05: Little Rock Verizon Arena, IN

Sep 07: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Sep 08: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 09: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 11: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 12: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 14: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 16: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA