Kiss legend Ace Frehley dead at 74

Founding Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has died at the age of 74.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” Frehley’s family said in a statement. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Earlier today, it was reported that Frehley was on life support in hospital in Los Angeles, suffering from a brain bleed following the fall last month that led to the cancellation of his upcoming shows.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.