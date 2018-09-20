Kiss announce End Of The Road farewell world tour

Kiss have announced the End Of The Road farewell world tour.

The band made the announcement during their appearance on last night’s season finale of America’s Got Talent, where they performed their classic track Detroit Rock City live.

Speaking on the show, vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley said (via HenneMusic): “This is going to be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done.

“People who love us, come see us. If you’ve never seen us, this is the last time. This will be the show.”

The band later issued a statement about their farewell tour, which reads: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.

“Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable.”

Further details will be revealed in due course. Watch their performance from last night’s show below.

Last year, Simmons spoke about the future of Kiss and said they could bow out with something that “rocks the planet.”

He told Glasgow Live: “We’re not going to be able to do this into our 70s – and I’m 67 now. But we’ll do it for a few more years, and when we think it’s time to go, we’ll go.

“We’ll do it the right way, with a big party. I’d like to think we’d do something that rocks the planet, something big and worldwide – and maybe free.”