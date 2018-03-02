Kino examine the urban landscape in Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields video

Kino have released a lyric video to accompany their new track Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields.

It’s the latest song taken from their upcoming album Radio Voltaire, which is set to arrive on March 23 via InsideOut Music.

It Bites and Frost* vocalist and guitarist John Mitchell, Marillion bassist Pete Trewavas and Frost* drummer Craig Blundell, along with guest keyboardist John Beck from It Bites, revealed The Dead Club last month.

Mitchell says: “Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields is a song about the unfortunate reality that in today’s over populated society, nature is rapidly giving way to urbanisation.

“It’s only a matter of time before the grey fields outweigh the green ones.”

Radio Voltaire will be released on limited edition CD Digipak with bonus tracks, gatefold 180g double vinyl/CD and via digital platforms and is now available for pre-order.

Mitchell says on the album title: “It sounds very cool and obviously there’s a connection with the band Cabaret Voltaire. But Voltaire himself – the 18th century French philosopher – had a fascination with death, which appealed to me.

“He also stood for freedom of speech and freedom of religion. On top of that, I love the idea of a radio station that would reflect his views on life and cut through the bullshit which seems to be all over politics.

“Now, that is the type of radio station I think would reflect what a lot of us want to hear.”

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Kino Radio Voltaire tracklist

Radio Voltaire The Dead Club Idlewild I Don’t Know Why I Won’t Break So Easily Any More Temple Tudor Out of Time Warmth Of The Sun Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields Keep The Faith The Silent Fighter Pilot

Bonus Tracks

Temple Tudor (Piano Mix) The Dead Club (Berlin Headquarter Mix) Keep The Faith (Orchestral Mix) The Kino Funfair

