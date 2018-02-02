Listen to brand new Kino track The Dead Club

Kino have released a stream of their new single titled The Dead Club.

It’s the first material from the band’s upcoming album Radio Voltaire, which will launch via InsideOut Music on March 23.

The follow-up to 2005’s Picture sees a reunion for It Bites and Frost* vocalist and guitarist John Mitchell, Marillion bassist Pete Trewavas and It Bites’ keyboardist John Beck. They’re joined by Frost* drummer Craig Blundell.

Mitchell says: “Ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to The Dead Club! Here is where all the wannabe rock stars hang out. It’s a place where petulant arrested development is encouraged, and to overdose makes you an iconic martyr in a rather timeless clichéd fashion.

“Beware false idols and remember at all times, it’s only music… it’s light entertainment, nothing deserving of too much merit, much less a medal.”

Beck has recorded the album as a guest musician, with Mitchell previously saying: “His keyboard playing is splattered throughout the album, and I’ve also done the odd keyboard part myself.”

Radio Voltaire will be released on limited edition CD Digipak with bonus tracks, gatefold 180g double vinyl/CD and via digital platforms and is now available for pre-order.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Kino Radio Voltaire tracklist

Radio Voltaire The Dead Club Idlewild I Don’t Know Why I Won’t Break So Easily Any More Temple Tudor Out of Time Warmth Of The Sun Grey Shapes On Concrete Fields Keep The Faith The Silent Fighter Pilot

Bonus Tracks

Temple Tudor (Piano Mix) The Dead Club (Berlin Headquarter Mix) Keep The Faith (Orchestral Mix) The Kino Funfair

