Kino’s debut album Picture set for vinyl release

Kino’s debut album Picture is to be released on vinyl for the first time.

Kino’s lineup consisted of Frost* and Lonely Robot’s John Mitchell, Marillion’s Pete Trewavas, John Beck from It Bites and former Porcupine Tree member Chris Maitland.

They launched Picture in 2005 – and it’s now been remastered by Mitchell and will arrive on vinyl and via digital services on November 17 via InsideOut.

Mitchell says: “The Kino Picture album has been unavailable for a while but a lot of people have been asking about it, so it’s clearly got a place in a lot of people’s hearts which is wonderful.

“It was never released on vinyl previously so it’s great that Inside Out have made that happen.

“A lot of people have also asked whether there will be a new Kino album one day. That’s a good question and one day it may be answered.”

Picture is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Kino Picture tracklist

Loser’s Day Parade Letting Go Leave A Light On Swimming In Women People All You See Perfect Tense Room For Two Holding On Picture

