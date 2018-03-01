Spock’s Beard announce new album Noise Floor

Spock’s Beard have announced that their 13th studio album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Oblivion Particle will be titled Noise Floor and will launch on May 25.

The lineup of Ted Leonard, Alan Morse, Dave Meros and Ryo Okumoto will be joined by drummer and original band member Nick D’Virgilio, who initially left the band in 2011.

Vocalist and guitarist Ted Leonard, says: “We are always about evolution, not revolution. But what we have done this time is make the songs more melodic.

“We still love our crazy prog, but now appreciate how important it is to grab people’s attention early on.”

As for the recording process behind Noise Floor, Leonard says: “We all do this type of thing in our home studios. So, by the time they reach the stage where the entire band get to judge them, they are really developed, and therefore everyone can make a reasoned judgement.”

The album will also feature two violinists, a cello player, a viola player and an English horn, which is said to give Noise Floor a “slightly more evocative and persuasive twist.”

The album will be released on 2CD digipak which includes an EP of material from the studio sessions, 2LP, 2CD and on digital platforms.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Spock’s Beard Noise Floor tracklist

Disc 1 – Noise Floor

To Breathe Another Day What Becomes of Me Somebody’s Home Have We All Gone Crazy Yet So This Is Life One So Wise Box of Spiders Beginnings

Disc 2 – Cutting Room Floor

Days We’ll Remember Bulletproof Vault Armageddon Nervous

