New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. In it we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jethro Tull: Prog speaks to Ian Anderson to discuss the band’s impressive and enduring career, and also to look behind the making of the band’s Heavy Horses album as it turns 40 this year. Anderson also reviews every single studio album of Jethro Tull’s especially for Prog. Plus he allows us to dip into his archives to compile a special and rarely seen Tull scrapbook for your enjoyment.

Also in Prog 85…

Tony Banks - with a new classical album just released, the Genesis keyboard legend looks back over an incredible career in The Prog Interview.

The Moody Blues - the legendary prog rockers pay their respects to founder member Ray Thomas, who sadly passed away at the beginning of this year.

Roxy Music - their 1972 debut is being reissued as a super deluxe edition to celebrate its 45th anniversary – we discover the story behind the making of the album.

Orphaned Land - Israel prog metallers discuss conflict, injustice and working with Steve Hackett.

Perfect Beings - US prog rockers haven’t been deterred by line-up changes: they discuss album number three.

Gleb Kolyadin - one half of Russian proggers iamthemorning discusses his guest star-studded solo debut.

Anna von Hausswolff - the Swedish singer songwriter discusses her dark yet enchanting sounds.

Protocol - Drummer extraordinaire Simon Phillips, who’s played with everyone from Toto to David Gilmour, discusses his career plus new Protocol release.

Claire Hamill - she’s recorded and performed with Fripp and Jon & Vangelis – but is she prog?

Art Zoyd - with a mega box set out to celebrate their career, the French purveyors of avant-garde and members of Rock In Opposition look back over their career.

Good Tiger - former members of Safety Fire and TesseracT discuss their new venture.

Sendelica - are this Welsh band prog’s best kept secret? Not any more, we hope…

And there’s album and live reviews from Kino, Jethro Tull, Galahad, Damien Wilson & Adam Wakeman, Knifeworld and more…

Plus Aduceus, Beatrix Players, Donna Zed, Soul Enema and more on the CD.

Why not use our store finder to find your nearest stockist?