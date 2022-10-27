Keith Emerson book to be published in November

Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story, the long-awaited, fully authorised book celebrating the life and legacy of Keith Emerson is to be published on November 2.

Written by respected rock writer Chris Welch, Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story will be published by Rocket 88 books, the publishers behind the recent Emerson, Lake & Palmer book and also deluxe books on Opeth, Andy Summers and Jethro Tull.

The fully illustrated book sees family, friends, colleagues, and fans talk to Welch about the life, work, and legacy of Emerson from before The Nice and ELP through 3 to The Keith Emerson Band. Among those interviewed are ELP colleague Carl Palmer, close friend Rick Wakeman, Lee Jackson, Alan White, Rachel Flowers, Geoff Downes, Darius Brubeck, Marc Bonilla, Dave Kilminster and more.

Illustrated throughout with previously unseen photos from family, friends, and professional photographers, this official celebration will tell the remarkable tale of Keith’s musical evolution, his personal relationships, and the creation of his astounding musical legacy.

There are two deluxe editions – the Classic, and the Signature which is signed by author Chris Welch and Aaron Emerson and comes with an exclusive art print portrait of Keith, a CD of an unheard interview, and sheet music of the very first piece of music composed by the then twelve-year-old Keith, titled Quatermass Boogie Woogie.

Pre-order Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story.