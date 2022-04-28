Watch Keith Emerson's grandson play the first piece of music he ever wrote

You can watch a brand new video below of Ethan Emerson, the grandson of Emerson, Lake & Palmer legend Keith Emerson, playing Quatermass Boogie Woogie, the very first piece of music Keith wrote in 1956, aged just 12-years old. He's also playing it on Keith's old Steinway piano.

The video has been released to promote the upcoming Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story, a new book written by respected rock writer Chris Welch and which will be published by Rocket 88 books.

The fully illustrated book sees family, friends, colleagues and fans talk to Welch about the life, work, and legacy of Emerson from before The Nice and ELP through 3 to The Keith Emerson Band. Illustrated throughout with previously unseen photos from family, friends, and professional photographers, this official celebration will tell the remarkable tale of Keith’s musical evolution, his personal relationships, and the creation of his astounding musical legacy.

Among those interviewed are ELP colleague Carl Palmer, close friend Rick Wakeman, Lee Jackson, Alan White, Rachel Flowers, Geoff Downes, Darius Brubeck, Marc Bonilla, Dave Kilminster and more.

You can now register for pre-order to ensure a special discount when pre-order begins, allow people to have a name printed in the book and be a part of this unique project.

Register for Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story.

