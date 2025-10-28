A new Tony Banks biography is to be published in February

A brand new biography detailing the career of Genesis founding member and keyboardist Tony Banks is to be published in February.

Tony Banks: Man Of Spells – The Magician Of Genesis has been written by Genesis biographer Mario Giammetti, and will be published through Kingmaker Publishing on February 19.

As well as a look at the musician's life and time in Genesis, the new biography also details Banks' solo career, drawing from Giametti's own interviews with Banks over the years and other key personalities in his circle.

“While there have been various books written by or about all the other major players in Genesis, there has until now never been one focused exclusively on Tony Banks," says Kingmaker Publishing's Greg Spawton. "We felt it was important to shine a brighter light on his life and career. Following the success of his two Genesis books, which we have previously published, Mario Giammetti was the compelling author to write this biography."

Tony Banks: Man Of Spells – The Magician Of Genesis is illustrated with more than 100 images, including many rare and previously unpublished photographs.

UK pre-orders.

US pre-orders.

