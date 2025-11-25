Vote: who are the Big 4 in all of metal?

The Big 4 of thrash metal are Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax. We know this. It's written into metal history in permanent marker, rubber-stamped for good measure. Yes, you want to make your case for Testament or Exodus or whoever, but entries are closed. It's a done deal.

But what if we opened that concept up to all of metal? Who would be the Big 4 for the entire genre, is what I'm asking. Metallica have to still go in, obviously. They're the biggest metal band in history and one of the most influential. Plus, I'm not arguing with anyone who wants to label Master Of Puppets as the greatest metal album ever. To me, Metallica is a no-brainer.

I'd also argue that Iron Maiden have to go in. I think they're the best metal band ever, but after Metallica they're surely the next biggest dog in the fight, and their influence on the genre is immeasurable at this point.

Next in? Sabbath is hard to look past: the founding fathers, the OGs, the four Brummie bros who started it all. You could cheat and stick Ozzy in there as a kind of Sabbath/solo career double-whammy.

And then who? If we're staying old school - heavy metal, in its purest form - then Judas Priest would be a solid shout. They're as important and influential to metal's sound, look and feel as any band you could name. But if we're looking at the genre as a whole, offshoots and all, how can you look past Slipknot? They sell more records and tickets, play bigger venues and have far more streams than the mighty Priest in 2025.

Not an opinion - I love both Priest and Slipknot - just a fact. Slipknot are a bigger band than Judas Priest. So if we're doing this on size, Slipknot have to go in.

But then, depending on what we're counting here (I said all of metal, remember!), then System Of A Down are absolutely massive. Playing stadiums everywhere they go. Billions upon billions of streams.

Look, I'm tying myself in knots here. Maybe this should be more about influence than size. What do you think? Let me know in the comments below who makes it into your metal Big 4, and why, and vote for your final four choices.