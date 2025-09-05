The silencing of The Lamb... Genesis are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now

The brand new issue of Prog Magazine is on sale now, with Genesis on the front cover.

With the release of the 50th-anniversary box set of Genesis’s fabled 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, finally upon us, Prog looks at the ensuing tour for the album, during which, of course, Peter Gabriel decided to quit the band. Such a pivotal moment in the history of progressive rock, we're sure you’ll agree. We speak to those who were there at the time: band, management, crew and fans, to discover the truth behind what unveils itself to be a quite harrowing time in Genesis and prog’s evolution.

Equally fascinating are Roy Harper’s musings on his career in The Prog Interview; Jeff Wayne’s thoughts on his own and whether it’s been overshadowed by Martians; and an exploration of Hawkwind’s 1974 album Hall Of The Mountain Grill.

Elsewhere, this issue boasts a truly international line-up with young Scottish prog rockers Ihlo, Welsh pop-proggers Chimpan A, Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation, US proggers Discipline, Swedish art-rockers Gaupa, and, from the UK, Jakko Jakszyk, Kindred Spirit Band and Moon Halo.

And do check out our great free downloadable sampler from UK prog rockers Stuckfish too.

Also in Prog 163...

Jeff Wayne - Martians, Spartacus, Peter Gabriel and David Essex collide in the crazy world of the producer and composer.

Ihlo - the young prog hotshots celebrate album number two, Legacy

Hawkwind - the story of 1974’s legendary Hall Of The Mountain Grill.

Chimpan A - Robert Reed and Steve Balsamo get arty with a new set of progressive pop.

Green Carnation - the Norwegian prog rockers unveil Part 1 of their A Dark Poem trilogy, The Shores Of Melancholia.

Jakko Jakszyk - King Crimson frontman explores his past on new solo record, Son Of Glen.

Kindred Spirit Band - UK folk proggers mix fantasy with themes of mental health on seventh album, The Journey Within.

Discipline - US prog rockers are back with their first new album for eight years.

Gaupa - now slimmed to a quartet, there’s no let up in the art-rock attack from this Swedish group.

Moon Halo - Mostly Autumn, Riversea and Lee Abraham musicians make a sweet melodic prog noise.

Mark Pritchard - The Thom Yorke collaborator and electronic musician talks about his work with the Radiohead artist.

Roy Harper - “When does folk become prog? And when does Roy become folk?” asks Roy Harper as he looks back over his lengthy career.

Crayola Lecturn - on a prog world full of Tangerine Dream, Rick Wakeman, Army Of Moths and ELO.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Genesis,, Supertramp, Vangelis, Alan White, John Wetton, Green Carnation, Jo Quail, Arjen Lucassen, Faust, Crown Lands, Between The Buried And Me, Pink Floyd, Darryl Way’s Wolf, Huw Lloyd-Langton and loads more…

This issue we went to Prog For Peart, EppyFest and Bloodstock and saw The Von Hertzen Brothers, The Emerald Dawn, Dave Bainbridge and Sally Minnear and more!

