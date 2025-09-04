Mike Oldfield producer Tom Newman to release his autobiography, Fine Old Tales
Tubular Bells producer Tom Newman is to release his autobiography in September.
Fine Old Tales will be published by Dark Star Publishing on September 29 and the 232-page hardback book is described as a "brutally honest life story."
Newman made his name producing Mike Oldfield's 1973 debut album, Tubular Bells, having persuaded Richard Branson to open a recording studio and start Virgin Records. He subsequently produced a further seven of Oldfield's albums; Hergest Ridge (1974), Platinum (1979), Five Miles Out (1982), Islands (1987), Amarok (1990), Heaven's Open (1991) and Tubular Bells II (1992).
Newman's own musical career began with The Tomcats in 1966, before he joined psychedelic pioneers July alongside future Jade Warrior members Jon Feidl and Tony Duhig. He released his debut solo album, Fine Old Tom in 1975, and the well-received Faerie Symphony in 1977.
More recently, Newman appeared with a reformed July in 2009 and has been working alongside Robert Reed with his Sanctuary series of Mike Oldfield-inspired albums and with whom he worked on 2021's A Faerie Symphony II.
