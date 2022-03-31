Keith Emerson's life and legacy celebrated in new book

A brand new fully authorised book celebrating the life and legacy of Keith Emerson is to be published this Autumn.

Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story has been written by respected rock writer Chris Welch and will be published by Rocket 88 books, the publishers behind the recent Emerson, Lake & Palmer book and also deluxe books on Opeth, Andy Summers and Jethro Tull.

The new, fully illustrated book sees family, friends, colleagues, and fans talk to Welch about the life, work, and legacy of Emerson from before The Nice and ELP through 3 to The Keith Emerson Band. Illustrated throughout with previously unseen photos from family, friends, and professional photographers, this official celebration will tell the remarkable tale of Keith’s musical evolution, his personal relationships, and the creation of his astounding musical legacy.

Among those interviewed are ELP colleague Carl Palmer, close friend Rick Wakeman, Lee Jackson, Alan White, Rachel Flowers, Geoff Downes, Darius Brubeck, Marc Bonilla, Dave Kilminster and more.

"Close family and friends share memories and stories from throughout his life, revealing the true man, while fellow musicians from the worlds of prog, rock and classical attest to Keith’s talent and dedication, while others who worked with him tell of his spirit, generosity and sense of humour," the publishers state.

You can now register for pre-order to ensure a special discount when pre-order begins, allow people to have a name printed in the book and be a part of this unique project.

Register for Keith Emerson: The Official Illustrated Story.