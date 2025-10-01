New book puts Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod in the spotlight

The restless creative spirit of Canadian prog metal quartet Voivod is the subject of a brand new biography, Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voïvod, which will be published through Radical Research on November 17.

The new biography has been written by US writer Jeff Wagner, who was the band's product manager at their label Century Media for 2018's The Wake album, and who also wrote the band's album release bios for the Voivod (2003) and Target Earth (2013) albums and the liner notes for their 40th anniversary release, Morgoth Tales (2023).

"It’s a total honour to have written this book," says Wagner. "The band were entirely forthcoming and super-helpful with their time, as was their manager, James MacLean. I spoke to every living member – except one – for this book. I also spoke with folks like Monte Conner, Brian Slagel, Glen Robinson, Wayne Archibald, Harris Johns, Ian Christe, and members of Opeth, Cynic, Anekdoten, Virus, Deceased, Sindrome, Agalloch, Therion, Enslaved, The Accused and Gorguts – and a bunch of other folks! – to help get the most rounded, complete picture of the band’s influence and impact from people who have been close to them in a variety of capacities."



"And I held nothing back. There’s almost no stone left unturned, hence the size of the book. Even the two Appendices are total nerd-fests that I think fans will find amusing and interesting. I know I’m psyched with the book, as a fan, so I think a lot of other diehard Voïvodians will be too."

Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voïvod will be published as a 540-page book featuring a 12-page colour spread.

(Image credit: Radical Research)