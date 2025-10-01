New book puts Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod in the spotlight
Jeff Wagner's 540-page biography, Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voïvod is published in November
The restless creative spirit of Canadian prog metal quartet Voivod is the subject of a brand new biography, Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voïvod, which will be published through Radical Research on November 17.
The new biography has been written by US writer Jeff Wagner, who was the band's product manager at their label Century Media for 2018's The Wake album, and who also wrote the band's album release bios for the Voivod (2003) and Target Earth (2013) albums and the liner notes for their 40th anniversary release, Morgoth Tales (2023).
"It’s a total honour to have written this book," says Wagner. "The band were entirely forthcoming and super-helpful with their time, as was their manager, James MacLean. I spoke to every living member – except one – for this book. I also spoke with folks like Monte Conner, Brian Slagel, Glen Robinson, Wayne Archibald, Harris Johns, Ian Christe, and members of Opeth, Cynic, Anekdoten, Virus, Deceased, Sindrome, Agalloch, Therion, Enslaved, The Accused and Gorguts – and a bunch of other folks! – to help get the most rounded, complete picture of the band’s influence and impact from people who have been close to them in a variety of capacities."
"And I held nothing back. There’s almost no stone left unturned, hence the size of the book. Even the two Appendices are total nerd-fests that I think fans will find amusing and interesting. I know I’m psyched with the book, as a fan, so I think a lot of other diehard Voïvodians will be too."
Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voïvod will be published as a 540-page book featuring a 12-page colour spread.
Pre-order Always Moving: The Strange Multiverse Of Voïvod.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
