New Peter Hammill biography to be published in November
The 500 plus page ROCK and ROLE: The Visionary Songs of Peter Hammill and Van der Graaf Generator features many rare and previously unseen photographs
A brand new biography of one of prog's most intruguing characters, Van der Graaf Generator frontman Peter Hammill, is to be published in November.
ROCK and ROLE: The Visionary Songs of Peter Hammill and Van der Graaf Generator by author and Prog writer Joe Banks, will be published by Kingmaker Publishing on November 21. The timely release date follows the release of the 20-disc The Charisma & Virgin Recordings 1971 - 1986 box set in September and Hammill's first liv e UK shows since 2018.
"Rock and Role... traces Hammill’s remarkable journey through the 1970s and beyond, providing an in-depth look at his music and lyrics, investigating the ideas behind his songs, and creating a portrait of Hammill as both artist and man," say the publishers. "Drawing on new interviews with key collaborators and contemporaries, and extensive research in media and fan archives, the book affirms Hammill’s unique position as a pioneer and iconoclast.
"At over 500 pages, and illustrated with hundreds of images, including many rare and previously unseen photographs, Rock and Role is both a highly readable biography and a serious critical appreciation of one of rock’s great unsung heroes."
As well as writing for Prog, Banks is the author of the acclaimed Hawkwind biography Days Of The Underground. Kingmaker have published books on Genesis and Big Big Train as well as autobiographies by Jakko Jakszyk and Mark Kelly.
All pre-orders received by October 31 will be signed by the author.
Pre-order ROCK and ROLE: The Visionary Songs of Peter Hammill and Van der Graaf Generator.
