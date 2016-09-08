John Wesley launches To Outrun The Light lyric video

John Wesley has released a lyric video for his track To Outrun The Light.

It’s lifted from the Fish and Porcupine Tree collaborator’s forthcoming album, A Way You’ll Never Be, which is due out on October 7. Last month he also launched track By The Light Of A Sun from the follow-up to 2014’s Disconnect. Listen to both songs below.

Wesley says of his latest song: “The lyrics try and touch upon that moment when you know your life is going to change forever and there is nothing you can do about it. You begin to question your own identity.

“You look back on all the years invested and fear that everything you thought you knew, was wrong to begin with. You wonder if perhaps, you have outrun the light.”

The album will be available in Digipak CD, 2LP, CD and digital download. The album can be pre-ordered on iTunes and Amazon. The first 170 vinyl pre-orders from Burning Shed will also include a signed postcard.

Wesley will tour North America with Marillion and Steven Wilson throughout October and November.

John Wesley A Way You’ll Never Be tracklist

By The Light Of A Sun A Way You’ll Never Be To Outrun The Light The Revolutionist Nada The Silence In Coffee Unsafe Space Sun.A.Rose Epic Pointless Endeavors

Oct 21: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA

Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock, OH Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, Canada

Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, Canada

Nov 02: Quebec L’Imperial Bell, Canada

Nov 04: Boston Royale, MA

Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Nov 08: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Nov 17: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Nov 18: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 19: Tampa State Theatre, FL

Nov 20: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

