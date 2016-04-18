Kansas announce Leftoverture anniversary tour

Kansas have announced they’ll tour later this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their Leftoverture album.

The 1976 album featured classic track Carry On Wayward Son, along with songs including The Wall, Miracles Out Of Nowhere and What’s On My Mind. And Kansas have confirmed they’ll play the record in full on the winter tour.

Guitarist Richard Williams says: “These definitely will not be your typical Kansas concerts of the past few years. This is incredibly exciting for the entire band, and hopefully our fans.

“It’s something we’ve never done before – play an album in its entirety as part of a set. Leftoverture was our breakthrough, and it’s special that we are getting to celebrate it 40 years later. We’ve never even played Questions Of My Childhood live before. I can’t wait.”

Kansas have announced an initial run of 15 US shows with further dates to be added in due course.

The band will also perform tracks from their upcoming 15th studio album entitled The Prelude Implicit, which is scheduled for release in September. It’ll be the band’s first studio album since 2000’s Somewhere To Elsewhere.

Tickets go on sale from April 22 via the band’s official website.

Sep 30: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

Oct 01: Philadelphia Merriam Theater, PA

Oct 07: Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

Oct 08: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 15: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Oct 21: St. Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Oct 22: Kansas City Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts, MO

Oct 27: Indianapolis Murat Theatre At Old National Centre, IN

Oct 28: Detroit Sound Board At MotorCity Casino Hotel, MI

Oct 30: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Nov 04: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

Nov 11: Clearwater Ruth Eckard Hall, FL

Nov 12: Ft. Lauderdale Broward Center For Performing Arts, FL

Nov 18: New Bedford Zeiterion Theatre, MA