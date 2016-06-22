Kansas confirm 1st album in 16 years

Kansas will release The Prelude Implicit – their first album in 16 years – on September 23.

And guitarist Richard Williams has reassured listeners that, despite the interval, the work is comparable to their previous titles.

The 10-track follow-up to 2000’s Somewhere To Elsewhere was co-produced by Williams and bandmates Zak Rizvi and Phil Ehart. It’s to be launched via InsideOut Music.

Williams says: “This is definitely a Kansas album. Whether it’s the trademark prog epic The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen, the biting rock of Rhythm In The Spirit, or the mindful ballad The Unsung Heroes, there’s something on his album for every kind of Kansas fan.

“After years of pent-up creativity, the entire band is proud of The Prelude Implicit.”

Vocalist Ronnie Platt adds: “Recording it was an incredible experience. It’s my hope that, knowing the intense listeners that Kansas fans are, the continuity yet diversity of this album will be pleasing to them.”

It will be released in CD, 2LP and digital formats, with pre-ordering set to commence in the coming weeks. Kansas tour North America starting in September to mark the 40th anniversary of classic album Leftoverture.

Kansas: The Prelude Implicit tracklist

With This Heart

Visibility Zero

The Unsung Heroes

Rhythm In The Spirit

Refugee

The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen

Camouflage

Surrender

Crowded Isolation

Section 60

Kansas: Leftoverture 40th anniversary tour

Sep 30: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

Oct 01: Philadelphia Merriam Theater, PA

Oct 07: Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

Oct 08: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 15: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Oct 21: St. Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Oct 22: Kansas City Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts, MO

Oct 27: Indianapolis Murat Theatre At Old National Centre, IN

Oct 28: Detroit Sound Board At MotorCity Casino Hotel, MI

Oct 30: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Nov 04: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

Nov 11: Clearwater Ruth Eckard Hall, FL

Nov 12: Ft. Lauderdale Broward Center For Performing Arts, FL

Nov 18: New Bedford Zeiterion Theatre, MA