Knight Area out of Summer’s End festival

The Summer’s End festival have announced a change to this year’s lineup.

The event will take place at the Drill Hall, Chepstow, UK, between September 30 and October 2, but due to “technical demands” Knight Area will no longer perform as planned on the Saturday.

The band say: “Due to technical demands which cannot be met, we have to withdraw from Summer’s End. Both organising committee and we as a band decided together in good harmony that we would not be able to take care of a top-notch show as the technical conditions we need to give our audience the show they deserve could not be fulfilled.

“Knight Area will be part of the Summer’s End festival in a future edition of the festival and we look forward to this. We feel sorry not to play, especially for the fans who bought tickets, but we hope you will understand that we only want to play if we can perform to the standards we think are necessary for a good show.

“We hope the Summer’s End festival will be a huge success and we hope to see you there in the future.”

Festival organisers confirmed the news in a statement, and also apologised to fans of the band, adding: “We still hope to work with them in the future - in easier circumstances.”

Taking their place on the bill will be The Heather Findlay Band.

Festival officials add: “Many will know Heather from her work as lead vocalist with Mostly Autumn until 2010, since which time she has been forging a solo career as well as working with Dave Kerzner in new project Mantra Vega.

“Her live band includes Mostly Autumn’s Angela Gordon and Drummer Henry Rogers – who first played Summer’s End in 2007 – plus Sarah Dean, Martin Ledger and Stuart Fletcher.

“While her music is very different to Knight Area’s we hope you will give her an equally warm welcome.”

Final stage times will be announced shortly, while the lineup for the three-day event can be seen below.

Summer’s End 2016 final lineup

September 30

Magic Pie

Ghost Community

October 1

IQ

The Heather Findlay Band

Seven Steps to the Green Door

Sylvium

Tiger Moth Tales

October 2

RPWL

Karnataka

Strangefish

Damanek

Firefly Burning

Have A Cigar: Summer's End