Joe Satriani to launch new album What Happens Next in January

Joe Satriani has announced that his 16th solo album will be released early next year.

Titled What Happens Next, it’ll arrive on January 12 via Sony/Legacy Recordings and will feature a total of 12 tracks.

The guitar virtuoso is joined on the new record by his Chickenfoot bandmate and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith along with Black Country Communion mainman and bassist Glenn Hughes.

In addition, Satriani will head out on the road across North America to coincide with the release, with dates on the G3 tour planned throughout January and February 2018.

The guitarist will be accompanied by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen.

Satriani says: “I could say that I’m surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it’s grown, but in a way I’m not.

“I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, it’s wild – it’s everything you could want in a show.”

Satriani documentary Beyond The Supernova, which was helmed by his son ZZ, will premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival this October. The film chronicles Joe, along with his band and crew, on their Shockwave Supernova tour throughout Europe and Asia.

Find the What Happens Next cover art and tracklist below, along with the 2018 North American tour dates.

Joe Satriani What Happens Next tracklist

Energy Catbot Thunder High On The Mountain Cherry Blossoms Righteous Smooth Soul Headrush Looper What happens Next Super Funky Badass Invisible Forever And Ever

2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen

Jan 11: Seattle The Moore Theatre, WA

Jan 12: Salem Historic Elsinore Theatre, OR

Jan 13: Reno Grand Sierra Theatre, NV

Jan 14: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 16: Salt Lake City Delta Hall at Eccles Theater, UT

Jan 17: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Jan 18: Mesa Arts Center , AZ

Jan 19: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Jan 20: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Jan 21: Tucson Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

Jan 24: Denver Historic Paramount Theatre, CO

Jan 25: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Jan 26: Irving The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jan 27: Austin City Limits Moody Theater, TX

Jan 28: Houston Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, TX

Jan 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jan 31: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Feb 01: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, FL

Feb 02: Fort Myers Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Feb 03: St. Petersburg Mahaffey Theater, FL

Feb 06: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Feb 08: Wallingford Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT

Feb 09: Syracuse Landmark Theatre, NY

Feb 10: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Greensburg The Palace Theatre , PA

Feb 14: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Feb 15: Boston Orpheum Theatre , MA

Feb 16: New York Beacon Theatre , NY

Feb 17: Philadelphia Merriam Theater , PA

Feb 18: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Feb 20: Rochester Auditorium Theatre, NY

Feb 21: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Feb 22: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Feb 23: Chicago Theatre , IL

Feb 24: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

