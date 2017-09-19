Gene Simmons: I would trademark the air you breathe if I could

Gene Simmons has reiterated that he has no regrets over attempting to trademark the devil horns hand gesture used by rock and metal fans all over the world.

The Kiss bassist came under fire from music fans, artists and Ronnie James Dio’s widow Wendy for the move to resister it as a trademark – with the application withdrawn two weeks after it had been filed in June this year.

Simmons later said: “Anyone who thinks that’s silly: the silliest thing I’ve ever done is wear more makeup and higher heels than your mommy. People said, ‘You can’t do that.’ Actually, bitch, I can. I can do anything I want to do.”

And in a new interview with Canada’s Metro, Simmons has added to his previous comments.

He says: “You can’t please everybody. Not everybody likes Jesus, either. Instead of worrying what people think, I just go my merry way and do whatever I want to do.

“If I could, I would trademark the air you breathe. Every breath. Yes, I would.”

Last week, Simmons announced details of his solo box set titled The Vault, which contains 150 tracks, including never-before-released songs, photos, stories and collectible items.

Simmons will hand deliver each package to customers at a designated location during his Vault World Tour which will take place between January and December 2018.

