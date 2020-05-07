Jimmy Eat World to headline 2000 Trees 2021

Last month, organisers of the UK’s 2000 Trees were forced to cancel this year’s event.

It had been due to take place at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire on July 9-11, but the coronavirus pandemic causing chaos in the live music scene, the decision was taken to move the festival to July 8-10, 2021.

Jimmy Eat World were due to headline the 2020 festival – and today they’ve been confirmed as the first 2021 headliner.

The festival’s James Scarlett says: “We’re mega excited to announce that Jimmy Eat World will be at 2000 Trees 2021 as our main stage Thursday headliner.

“They were the first band we announced for 2020 so it felt like the right thing to let people know now. I also really can’t wait to shout about the rest of the 2021 lineup – a little bit of inside info is that it will feature loads of the 2020 bands with some very special cherries on top. Watch this space!”

2000 Trees have also launched a crowdfunding drive to help protect the festival’s future. By donating, music fans will be able to get their hands on limited edition merch, including t-shirts, wristbands, art prints and more.

Scarlett explains: “As people are already aware, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2000 Trees has been postponed until 2021. This means that, as an independent business with no corporate backers this crowd funder will secure the long-term survival of 2000 Trees and help to support thousands of others that depend on 2000 Trees each year.

“If people are able to help out then they will be a hero not just to the six of us who work all year round on the festival, but our whole team and everyone else that loves 2000 Trees.”

